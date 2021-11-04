Chester County Schools’ parents, superintendent react to ‘appalling’ video

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -Parents are outraged and a school district is investigating after a viral video shows two local students using racial slurs and mocking George Floyd’s death. That video has been circulating on social media.

Chester County School leaders confirm to WBTV the kids in the video are students at Lewisville High school, and that they are investigating the matter, but Lewisville High parents are asking what is left to investigate and want action to be taken.

Since the students involved are minors, we have blurred their faces in the video you are about to see that has been widely shared on social media.

”My kids shouldn’t have to see stuff like that,” says one parent, who wanted to stay anonymous.

As school got out and parents lined up to pick up their kids on Thursday, some sat in their cars thinking about the events that have unfolding in the past day.

”Just terrible. I mean it was just a disgrace,” a parent said.

This video that has been seen all over social media shows Lewisville High students saying the n-word and mocking the death of George Floyd.

”You can’t just go out here and think this is funny. It’s not,” said a parent.

The parent said the video hit her kids hard knowing that the classmates they could be sitting next to every day might feel this way about them.

”My children wanted me to explain to them what racism was. And I explained to them. But I shouldn’t have to explain that to them,” they say.

The district is aware of the situation saying “School and district administrators are currently investigating the situation and will take disciplinary action in accordance with CCSD policy.” However, Chester County Schools’ policy on this type of behavior says “Any harassment or language that disparages any race will not be tolerated.”

For one parent, that means action needs to be taken.

”The comments I mean that are being made…all this should stop. This should stop. I would like to see expulsion,” said the parent.

The district told WBTV and parents that “due to student confidentiality laws, CCSD cannot disclose any specific disciplinary action imposed on any student.”

In a statement released by Chester Schools Superintendent Antwon Sutton he says, “I want to make our community aware that this type of behavior is completely appalling and unacceptable. These actions not only hurt us as individuals but hurt Chester County School District as a whole. While I do understand the outrage felt by our community, we must keep in mind that these acts are not a reflection of the collective beliefs held by our students or staff members. We must, now more than ever, stand together to overcome adversity.”

