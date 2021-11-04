Charlotte pipe failure causes wastewater overflow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 2,100 gallons of wastewater reached the Briar Creek tributary in Charlotte Wednesday due to a pipe failure.

The overflow happened off the 300 block of Wendover Hill Court, which is located close to the tributary. Briar Creek flows into the Catawba River Watershed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the failure.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Anyone who suspects a sewage spill should call 311 or 704-336-7600.

To learn more go to www.charlottewater.org

