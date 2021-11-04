NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte pipe failure causes wastewater overflow

It was not immediately clear what caused the failure
Charlotte Water
Charlotte Water(Charlotte Water)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 2,100 gallons of wastewater reached the Briar Creek tributary in Charlotte Wednesday due to a pipe failure.

The overflow happened off the 300 block of Wendover Hill Court, which is located close to the tributary. Briar Creek flows into the Catawba River Watershed.

It was not immediately clear what caused the failure.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Anyone who suspects a sewage spill should call 311 or 704-336-7600.

To learn more go to www.charlottewater.org

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Dalton Neel mugshot
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after 17-year-old shot to death in Charlotte
Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted

Latest News

The presentation is entitled, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations.” It will be...
Catawba College hosts indigenous scholar and artist Lyla June
Customer Sarah Flohr, middle, orders from employee Sam Bramlett, right, at the original...
Amélie’s relocating NoDa location
Currently there are 101 cats in the shelter and 51 dogs.
Rowan Animal Shelter holding adoption event, large number of cats available
The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a...
Households of Rowan County can apply for low-income energy assistance starting December 1