Catawba College hosts indigenous scholar and artist Lyla June

The presentation is entitled, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations.” It will be a blended speaking and musical plenary session in celebration of Native American Heritage month.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Equity, Diversity, Justice, and Inclusion Task Force and the Center for the Environment of Catawba College are partnering to host well-known, scholar-artist Lyla June on November 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Crystal Peeler Lounge, Robertson College-Community Center.

The presentation is entitled, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations.” It will be a blended speaking and musical plenary session in celebration of Native American Heritage month.

Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid, founder and co-chair of the EDJI Task Force and Associate Professor of Environmental Policy and Advocacy in the Department of Environment and Sustainability assures, “Attendees will be moved by Lyla’s performance. Her kind and humble nature, paired with her authentic and visionary message, help to forge a world where intercultural strength, interspecies stewardship, and intergenerational wisdom serve as guiding forces toward social empowerment and community wellbeing.”

Lyla June is an Indigenous musician, scholar and community organizer of Diné (Navajo), Tsétsêhéstâhese (Cheyenne), and European lineages. Her dynamic, multi-genre presentation style has engaged audiences across the globe towards personal, collective, and ecological healing. She blends studies in Human Ecology at Stanford, graduate work in Indigenous Pedagogy, and the traditional worldview she grew up with to inform her music, perspectives,

and solutions. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D., focusing on Indigenous food systems revitalization.

For more information or questions, contact Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid at mquesada19(at)catawba.edu

The event is free and open to the public. Please register by going to: shorturl.at/hF149

