Amélie’s relocating NoDa location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amélie’s French Bakery and Café is relocating its flagship NoDa location by spring.

The owners of the bakery have signed a new lease for a space at 136 East 36th Street, just over a mile away from the North Davidson Street location.

Along with some fun surprises, the new layout features a comfortable patio area and an open kitchen to allow guests to see how their favorite treats are made.

Prior to the pandemic, Amélie’s team was under construction at this location. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and all of its uncertainties, Amelie’s and the landlord made the decision to stop construction and cancel the lease.

Now, with business closer to “normal,” the team is eager to push forward with their original plans.

“Like many businesses in the hospitality industry, we were forced to change our plans and focus on getting through these difficult times. We have always loved this location and are thrilled to be restarting this project,” said Frank Reed, CEO and co-owner, in a press release. “We are very fortunate to have Aston Properties as our landlord and very grateful for their flexibility and vision to stick with us. Our existing NoDa location is what started everything for Amélie’s and we’re happy to continue to strengthen our relationship with the community with this move.”

