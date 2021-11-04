93rd Concord Christmas parade to feature salute to essential workers, poster contest

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Christmas Parade will be back this year, but with a bit of a different look in both the parade, and the audience. This year’s parade will feature a salute to essential workers.

The Cabarrus Events Association announced on Thursday that it would present a “Salute to Essential Workers” tribute and community poster contest to coincide with the TrueCare Pharmacy 93rd Concord Christmas Parade.

The poster contest will encourage members of the community to honor their local essential workers along the parade route with custom-made posters. Free poster boards will be available to community members to create their signs, which will be judged after the parade and displayed at Clear Water Arts Center & Studio.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 20. The annual Concord Christmas Parade is one of the oldest and continuously running Christmas parades in North Carolina. The TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade route begins at the intersection of Church Street N and Lake Concord Road, and continues over two miles along Church Street, Buffalo Avenue, and Union Street, ending at the intersection of Union Street and Corban Avenue.

Community organizations, churches, schools, businesses, dance and cheer groups wishing to enter the parade still have time to register. The parade entry form is available online at: http://cabarrusevents.org/

Residents are also advised that the Concord Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library System on Union Street will close at 2 p.m. on November 20 for the parade.

