NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 children given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas

By KTVT staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KTVT) - A family wants to know how two children were mistakenly given adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic run by the city’s health department.

It happened on Sunday at a pop-up clinic set up at Mount Hebron Church even though the vaccine wasn’t approved for kids until Tuesday.

The parents said nurses running the clinic recommended the shot and offered a consent form that showed those aged 5 through 11 are eligible.

Their 6-year-old son as well as a 7-year-old neighbor boy received an adult dose - three times the recommended amount.

“We found out after the fact that the vials for the children’s vaccine should have been different. The needles should have been different. It should have been labeled specifically for kids, so where did that decision come from? Who was it that told them they could go ahead and offer it?” said Julian Gonzalez, the father of one of the kids who received an adult vaccine dose.

In a statement, the city said they’re investigating how the error occurred.

The family of the 6-year-old said he’s experienced moderate side-effects, while the condition of the other boy is not known.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Dalton Neel mugshot
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after 17-year-old shot to death in Charlotte
Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted

Latest News

The parade begins in Spencer at 2:00 p.m., music begins in the Bell Tower Green Park at 4:00 p.m.
‘Tis the Season Spectacular in Salisbury adds concert, tree lighting
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
The presentation is entitled, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations.” It will be...
Catawba College hosts indigenous scholar and artist Lyla June