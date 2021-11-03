Vigil planned for missing Concord woman

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday night to remember a missing Concord woman.

The Concord Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Jordan Elaine Smith since June 15, 2021.

Originally, Smith was reported missing by her mother, Tracie Barbee of Concord, on June 6, 2021 to the Kannapolis Police Department; however, the investigation was later turned over to the Concord Police Department.

Ms. Barbee reported that she last saw Jordan on April 18, 2021 and was known to frequent different homes in Kannapolis.

“Jordan’s birthday will be Thursday,” an organizer of the event said. “As we do not know what may or may not happen between now and then, we would like to plan a candlelight vigil for all the supports and volunteers and community members to attend. This will be a celebration of Jordan and hopefully raise more awareness for the missing.”

The vigil will be held at 6:30 at the Cloverleaf Plaza in Kannapolis.

Ms. Barbee describes Jordan Smith (aka Jordan Smith Barbee) as 27 years old, 5′6″ tall and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say Jordan has several tattoos including a cheetah print on her right shoulder and arm, the name “Kohyn” on her chest, and the word “Sterling” on the back of her neck.

Jordan has been entered missing through the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons databases.

Anyone with information that may lead to the location of Jordan Smith is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or by going to https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/

