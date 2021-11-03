NC DHHS Flu
Two guns recovered at Hopewell High School prompting lockdown, late dismissal(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two guns were recovered from Hopewell High School in Huntersville, the school confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

School principal Tracey Pickard sent a message to families and students saying the school was placed on lockdown and that many students were dismissed late during the investigation.

School officials said police conducted a search after receiving information that a gun was on campus.

During the search, officers found a gun in a student’s bookbag and took it away.

Report: Weapons found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gun recovered at Julius L. Chambers High School, 13th confiscated in CMS district this school year

During school dismissal, a bus driver saw two students with a gun, which was also taken away by police.

Pickard said there were no threats made in either incident.

“No threat was made in either incident, and all students and staff were safe, but dismissal was delayed for some of our students,” Pickard said.

More than 60 weapons found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School campuses so far this year, district reports

Pickard encouraged parents to talk with their children about bringing weapons to school.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing any weapon to school. It is a violation of law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct,” Pickard said.

This is the 15th gun seized from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School this school year.

A gun was recently confiscated at South Mecklenburg High School on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

