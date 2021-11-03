NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College names new Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Kluttz will oversee financial and business operations in support of the College’s mission
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named Kelly Kluttz as its new Chief Financial Officer. Kluttz comes to Rowan-Cabarrus from Cabarrus County Schools, where she served as Chief Financial Officer and managed the system’s overall financial operations.

“After reviewing many impressive applications from across the country and interviewing qualified candidates during a rigorous selection process, we are confident that Kelly Kluttz will be an excellent leader to keep our financial and business operations current, accurate and efficient,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

Kluttz, a Certified Public Accountant, has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership. She attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College prior to transferring to Pfeiffer University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. She has extensive knowledge of budget management, financial laws, policy, regulation, and compliance.

“It is an honor to be selected to join the leadership at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” Kluttz said. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with a talented business operations team to serve the College and, most importantly, the students.”

Kluttz is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and currently lives in Salisbury with her family.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

