One injured in shooting on McAlpine Glen Dr. in east Charlotte
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday morning in east Charlotte.
The shooting happened on McAlpine Glen Drive, which is near Sunset Memory Gardens.
Medic says one person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.
WBTV is working to learn more. Check back for updates.
