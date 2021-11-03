NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Nursing shortage in N.C. expected to worsen over next 12 years

The concerning part is that because the project has been years in the making, the “COVID effect” is not even factored in.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina had a shortage of nurses.

Now, new data shows the shortage could only get worse in the coming years.

This data is on a website called the N.C. Nursecast. It was just unveiled this week and it’s a joint project between numerous health groups, including researchers at the University of North Carolina.

The concerning part is that because the project has been years in the making, the “COVID effect” is not even factored in.

The pre-pandemic numbers projected a shortage of about 12,000 nurses by 2033. Researchers say they know things like stress, vaccine woes and a desire for higher pay are all factoring in as to whether nurses stay in the workforce, and those factors could change the numbers significantly.

“If nurses in fact retire or leave the workforce even just five years earlier than they would have, that brings us up to 21,000 nurses,” Erin Fraher, deputy director of the UNC Sheps Center for Health Services, said.

Researchers say while the outlook isn’t great, they believe this Nursecast tool is key.

They say while the education pipeline is important, they believe the key to turning this around lies in keeping existing nurses happy and convincing those who have left to come back.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Officials say Hannah Elizabeth Canupp was found at a friend’s house in Forrest City where she...
Missing China Grove woman found safe at friend’s house in Forrest City
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
A number of local races will be decided on Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY: Results in the Carolinas piling in as several municipal races taking place
21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir

Latest News

Forever Family: Re-introducing you to Aiden!
Forever Family: Re-introducing you to Aiden!
The University City vision plan gives you easy access to all the stores you love while also...
‘People. places. nature.’; Re-imagining University City as organization shares vision plan for future growth
Eight-year-old Grayson Osborne was a leader on the Hiddenite Elementary team. His life was...
Football players honor 8-year-old teammate who was killed in accidental pellet gun shooting
If Hidden Valley is put in District 1, the lawsuit claims residents will be put at a further...
Charlotte redistricting could shift this neighborhood. Now there’s a lawsuit.