Altercation during game leads to playoff ban for Mountain Island Charter School’s varsity football team

MT. HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite a 9-1 record, Mountain Island Charter School’s varsity football team won’t be going to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Parents say this is following an altercation at a football game, and they’re upset because they don’t think the school administration did enough to fight for their team after the team was banned from the playoffs.

“We’re asking why not defend our children, why not,” said Hamani Fisher.

Fisher’s son is a high school football player at Mountain Island Charter School.

Fisher says, on Oct. 22, there was an altercation among players during a game at Carver High School in Winston Salem.

Seven players were ejected.

“When you look at the videotape, you’ll see that the other team was the aggressor in the fight and our students, yes some of them were wrong, and we admit some of them were wrong, they were defending themselves,” Fisher said.

Fisher says three Mountain Island football players were ejected.

“As the North Carolina High School Athletic Association got involved, they realized that some of the ejections that happened on our side were not warranted,” Fisher said.

Fisher says they were offered an appeal process, but the school forfeited the appeal.

“Us as a parent base feel there should have been an appeal to fight on behalf of our students.”

Fisher says students learned they weren’t eligible for NCHSAA playoffs.

Then parents were notified.

Fisher said they asked the school to appeal the decision and were told no.

WBTV reached out to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

NCHSAA representative James Alverson said:

“All teams who were eligible and did not opt-out of the football playoffs are seeded in the final 1A Bracket for 2021. I can confirm Mountain Island Charter was not eligible. The NCHSAA does not release information, video or otherwise, of incidents involving member schools or students. Any specific information on the incident would have to come from one of the member schools involved.

I will share our rule with you about ejections and playoff eligibility. If a team has three or more fighting ejections in a season, they are not eligible to participate in the NCHSAA Playoffs. If a team has six or more ejections for any reason (including fighting), they are also not eligible to participate in the NCHSAA Playoffs. These are longstanding rules that go back even to my playing days in the early 2000s.”

According to Fisher, “The team or some of the students on the team just feel that they’re not supported and that’s the last thing we want our sons and daughters to feel that we don’t support them in their endeavors.”

WBTV reached out to the Mountain Island football coach and school; we haven’t heard back.

