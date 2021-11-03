Monroe’s mayor pro tem edges out competition to win mayoral race

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day here in the Carolinas saw voters voting for local races like mayor and city council.

These smaller races determined what leaders would make decisions in your very own neighborhoods. One of the races WBTV kept a close eye on was the mayor’s seat in Monroe.

This was a winner-take-all situation, so the stakes were high but ultimately one person came out on top to grab the mayoral seat.

After 16 years in office, Mayor Bobby Kilgore decided to step aside and not run for re-election. In his wake, three people stepped up to the plate and fought for the seat—Marion Holloway, Angelia James and Bob Yanacsek.

James comes from the city council, where she was recently censured after calling police to show up at a hotel because God told her a murderer and other felons were there.

Tuesday night, in her home surrounded by family, she was hopeful for a different outcome.

”Still going to be on city council and will continue to do the work that needs to be done in the city of Monroe. I’m still going to be out there in the community helping out as much as I can,” says James.

Holloway is also on the city council serving as mayor pro tem, but as the results came in, his crowd at his watch party realized he would be getting a new title soon. This one would drop the pro tem.

”I’m following a mayor who’s been the mayor 16 years and accomplished a great deal. So we’ve got big shoes to fill and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Holloway said.

Giving a victory speech after his win by about 500 votes, Holloway gave some insight on what Monroe should expect during his leadership.

”We shouldn’t expect drastic changes. You know that old saying if you’re making good biscuits don’t change the recipe? We’re making good biscuits but we should add other things to them to get a better flavor,” he says.

Holloway says more diversity and inclusion in the government offices is one of the changes he wants to see. He also would like more citizens of Monroe at the table of the city’s decisions.

