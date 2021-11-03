NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg Co. officials to discuss indoor mask mandate, vaccines, holiday gatherings

Recently, the county reported that the positivity rate is at 7.1 percent, and steadily declining
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders are meeting Wednesday evening with the indoor mask mandate expected to be discussed.

The county’s mask mandate has been in place since late August, with the goal of lifting it when the percent positivity rate reaches 5 percent for 30 straight days.

The county’s Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

More: Indoor mask mandate begins across Mecklenburg County

Recently, the county reported that the positivity rate is at 7.1 percent, and steadily declining.

Mecklenburg County mask mandate in effect for two months but when will it end?

Sources tell WBTV that the 5 percent threshold will remain but the percent positivity rate would only have to stay that way for two weeks.

Related: Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg

Commissioners are also expected to about using updated research from local and national health leaders in possibly making the changes.

Also, on the agenda, includes COVID-19 booster shots and how to best administer them throughout the county. Along, with the vaccine rollout for children 5 to 11, home test kits and even some holiday guidance when it comes to those looking to gather with family and friends.

There are exceptions to the face-covering mandate. Face coverings do not need to be worn by someone who:

  • Is under 5 years of age;
  • Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance);
  • Is actively eating or drinking;
  • Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;
  • Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience (the audience is still required to wear a Face Covering if indoors);
  • Is temporarily removing their face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;
  • Has found their face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A number of local races will be decided on Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY: Results in the Carolinas after several municipal races took place
Officials say Hannah Elizabeth Canupp was found at a friend’s house in Forrest City where she...
Missing China Grove woman found safe at friend’s house in Forrest City
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir

Latest News

Kluttz is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and currently lives in Salisbury...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College names new Chief Financial Officer
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina reports nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases, 6.3 percent positive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases, 1,194 hospitalizations
The Carolina Panthers are ready to see their superstar running back at practice again after...
Carolina Panthers superstar RB Christian McCaffrey designated to return from injury