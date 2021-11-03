Mecklenburg Co. officials to discuss indoor mask mandate, vaccines, holiday gatherings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders are meeting Wednesday evening with the indoor mask mandate expected to be discussed.

The county’s mask mandate has been in place since late August, with the goal of lifting it when the percent positivity rate reaches 5 percent for 30 straight days.

The county’s Board of Commissioners meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Recently, the county reported that the positivity rate is at 7.1 percent, and steadily declining.

Sources tell WBTV that the 5 percent threshold will remain but the percent positivity rate would only have to stay that way for two weeks.

Commissioners are also expected to about using updated research from local and national health leaders in possibly making the changes.

Also, on the agenda, includes COVID-19 booster shots and how to best administer them throughout the county. Along, with the vaccine rollout for children 5 to 11, home test kits and even some holiday guidance when it comes to those looking to gather with family and friends.

There are exceptions to the face-covering mandate. Face coverings do not need to be worn by someone who:

Is under 5 years of age;

Should not wear a face covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance);

Is actively eating or drinking;

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience (the audience is still required to wear a Face Covering if indoors);

Is temporarily removing their face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;

Has found their face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

