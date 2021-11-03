Life without parole for man accused of beating his father to death with oxygen tank

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - This week a jury convicted a Rowan County man of beating his father to death with an oxygen tank inside the man’s home in 2018.

Retired mill worker Eugene Chunn, 72, was found in his home in the 800 block of East Franklin Street in Salisbury. His son, Juan Chunn, 52, was arrested in Richmond County, Georgia, in early August, 2018.

After a trial that lasted just over a week, Juan Chunn was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“I appreciate the hard work and commitment of Assistant District Attorneys Marsha Goodenow and Brian Taylor in the trial of this case before the jury,” said Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook. “They worked alongside the Salisbury Police Department to seek justice for Eugene Chunn and his family which was delivered today by the jury’s unanimous verdict.”

Officers said at the time that there were “obvious signs of trauma” on the body of Eugene Chunn when it was found on the couch of his home. Prosecutors revealed in court that the murder weapon was an oxygen tank in the Chunn home.

“In my opinion, the cause of death in this case was due to multiple blunt trauma injuries of the head, chest, abdomen and extremities,” the Medical Examiner wrote in the official report.

The autopsy states Chunn had multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including fractures and broken ribs and teeth.

