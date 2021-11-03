NC DHHS Flu
Karen Alexander wins Salisbury mayor race by 18 votes, challenger Heggins will call for recount

Al Heggins plans to ask for a recount.
Al Heggins plans to ask for a recount.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The first election for the office of mayor in Salisbury in many years appeared to end with a narrow margin of victory for incumbent Karen Alexander. Final, unofficial totals showed Alexander defeating former mayor Al Heggins by 18 votes, 2499 (50.01%) for Alexander, 2481 (49.65%) for Heggins. There were 17 write-in votes.

Heggins has said she plans to ask the Board of Elections for a recount.

“You’ve heard it before and I’ll say it again; every vote counts! I will be asking for a recount this morning at the Rowan County Board of Elections. Thank you to each and every person who came out to vote in this municipal election,” Heggins said in a social media post.

Candidates have a right to request a recount if the difference of votes between the two candidates doesn’t exceed 1% of the total votes cast in that race. There were a total of 4997 votes cast in the mayor’s race.

