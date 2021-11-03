NC DHHS Flu
‘I’ve been counting the days:’ kids 5-11 get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Mecklenburg County has received more than 13,000 doses in its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Wednesday, the first rounds of children ages 5 to 11 were able to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID shots approved for young kids. Here’s when parents can make appointments

“I haven’t been really patient I’ve been counting the days,” said Charlie Rietz who got his COVID-19 vaccine at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

10-year-old Charlie Rietz tells WBTV he couldn’t believe how quickly he could get the vaccine following the CDC’s approval on Tuesday.

He says it’s been a long time coming and he couldn’t wait to get his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

“I felt really good considering COVID has been happening for over a year at this point and now I can go be with friends more and see movies and stuff because I really enjoy that,” Rietz said.

Seven-year-old Lucy and 10-year-old Charlie Best say they were more than ready to get their shots after seeing their mom get hers.

“It felt amazing,” Charlie said.

“My mom got it and she said now she can go almost everywhere she wants so now that made me feel a little more protected,” Lucy said.

Other children say they’re more comfortable planning sleepovers, play dates, and even going on family vacations.

“Probably going on a plane to somewhere that I haven’t been in a while,” Best said.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department says Covenant Presbyterian Church received 2,000 pediatric doses of the vaccine.

The church has vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 3 to 7 pm.

