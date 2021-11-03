Freeze watch issued starting late Thursday for parts of western Piedmont, NC foothills

This article has 118 words with a read time of approximately 35 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Freeze Watch has been issued for portions of the western Piedmont and the foothills of North Carolina.

According to the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, the watch is in effect from late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Related: Rollercoaster weather: COOL weather ahead, back to 70s next week!

Counties under the watch include Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln and Rowan.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are possible, according to the NWS.

Forecasters say frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, as well as possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.