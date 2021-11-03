Freeze Watch: Cold air arrives right on schedule in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right on schedule the chilly air arrived on Wednesday as temperatures only managed to climb a paltry eight degrees from morning lows in the upper 40s.

Most areas were 10-15 degrees colder during the afternoon than the same time Tuesday. Thursday will be even colder with lows in the low 40s and highs may not get out of the upper 40s. The weekend will bring a gradual warmup with highs back in the 50s followed by 60s and 70s next week. However weekend lows will bottom out in the mid 30s Friday and Saturday morning, upper 30s Sunday morning.

In terms of rain and potential mountain snow, little change today in our forecast. Expect a period of light snow overnight in the mountains which may be enough to produce a brief dusting or coating of snow, but no significant disruptions are likely. At the same time, patchy light rain will roll across counties east of the mountains, and most of that will fall late tonight while you are sleeping. This rain will be very light and will be virtually inconsequential in terms of alleviating our parched ground.

Beyond, a dry weather pattern will pick right back up and carry us deep into next week with milder air in the 70s returning by midweek next week.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

