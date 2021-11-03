Five minors in custody after two guns recovered prompting lockdown, late dismissal at Hopewell High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five minors are in custody after two guns were recovered from Hopewell High School in Huntersville, the school confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

School principal Tracey Pickard sent a message to families and students saying the school was placed on lockdown and that many students were dismissed late during the investigation.

School officials said police conducted a search after receiving information that a gun was on campus.

During the search, officers found a gun in a student’s bookbag and took it away.

During school dismissal, a bus driver saw two students with a gun, which was also taken away by police.

Police said the five in custody are all younger than 18 years old.

Pickard said there were no threats made in either incident.

Pickard encouraged parents to talk with their children about bringing weapons to school.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing any weapon to school. It is a violation of law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct,” Pickard said.

This is the 15th gun seized from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School this school year.

A gun was recently confiscated at South Mecklenburg High School on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

