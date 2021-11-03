First Alert: Big cool-down is in store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be more than 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tomorrow will be even cooler.

Stuck in the 50s today

Cool, showers on Thursday

Lows in the 30s over the weekend

Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler. Highs will only reach the mid-50s today after a high of 69° yesterday.

Highs tomorrow likely won’t make it out of the 40s. With mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, sprinkles/ showers will just add insult to injury. There’s a First Alert to give you a heads up that tomorrow won’t be what we’ve gotten used to. The rain won’t likely be heavy, but it will be just enough to slow you down at times. The higher elevations could see snow showers in the morning. Accumulations should be light and above 3,500 ft in elevation.

Things should clear out on Thursday night. That could end up being our coldest night with the best chance for frost as lows fall to the mid-30s. Friday will still be cool, but we at least make it past the 50-degree mark. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

A cold spell is in store before temperatures climb next week. (Source: WBTV)

The weekend is looking cool and mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and the mid-60s on Saturday. Lows aren’t looking quite as cool as they were yesterday with lows falling to the upper 30s for the Charlotte area and mid-30s for the Foothills. The mountains will still be pretty chilly with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

By next week, the roller coaster continues. Highs will be back to the low 70s.

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

