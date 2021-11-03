COVID shots approved for young kids. Here’s when parents can make appointments

This article has 650 words with a read time of approximately 3 minutes and 15 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County has received more than 13,000 doses in its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The shots have been given final approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The area’s health systems have plans in place to begin administering them.

CDC accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children ages 5–11 be vaccinated against #COVID19.



The COVID-19 vaccine authorized for this group is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.



NOVANT HEALTH

Novant Health announced Wednesday that it will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The health system may have limited appointments due to initial supply and demand. Novant Health expects to receive additional supply as part of the state’s phased allocation plan and anticipates greater appointment availability across all locations in the near future, a press release stated.

Appointments will become available for scheduling on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. Novant Health officials said appointments will not be available for scheduling prior to this time. Appointments are required and availability may vary by location.

These appointments can be scheduled by using a MyChart account on MyNovant.org. Legal guardians have primary access to a child’s MyChart account through age 11. To schedule a vaccination, a legal guardian can log in to their own MyChart account and select the child’s user profile. Appointment availability can be accessed under Schedule an Appointment. For children 12 and over, legal guardians may request to have proxy access to a child’s MyChart account, which includes the ability to schedule or modify appointments on behalf of their child.

An appointment can also be scheduled at GetVaccinated.org.

VAX CLINIC

The Vax Clinic confirmed to WBTV that it will be offering the vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at their clinic Wednesday afternoon.

ATRIUM HEALTH

Atrium Health officials said that once appointments are live, parents can schedule on MyAtriumHealth. Children do not need to be a current patient to receive vaccines at any of the locations where vaccines will be given.

Parents can visit Atrium Health’s vaccine information page to learn more and schedule through MyAtriumHealth.

“We are making these vaccines available at pediatric practices to ensure the process is as convenient as possible for families. Children will be able to receive their vaccine at their annual well visit, at the same time they come in for their flu shot, etc., all in the comfort of their pediatrician’s office with their trusted provider,” a spokesperson for Atrium Health said.

Atrium Health will also have two drive-thru clinics on Nov. 13 in Cabarrus and Ballantye. Details will be shared on the health system’s vaccine page soon.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday morning it has begun accepting appointments for select pharmacy locations that will be offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, with administration starting on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Appointments can be made on the CVS website and in the CVS app.

WALGREENS

Walgreens announced appointments for pediatric doses will be available at select stores beginning Saturday, Nov. 6. Parents can schedule an appointment now.

Across the United States, there are about 28 million children in that age range who can now get vaccinated.

Last week, health leaders said children made up about a quarter of recent new COVID cases, so being able to administer these new vaccines is a step in the right direction.

There are potential side effects such as sore arms, fatigue, fever, and headache. However, doctors say the benefits outweigh the risks.

“I think whatever side effects we see really have to be compared against the risks of not getting the vaccine. More than 8,300 children in this age group have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. A third of them ended up in the ICU,” Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore Health Commissioner, said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 3,000 children ages 5 to 11 participated in the trials with volunteers from different races and ethnicities. This is comparable to the number included in many similar clinical trials with children.

