Rollercoaster weather: COOL weather ahead, back to 70s next week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will struggle through the 50s today... and only the 40s tomorrow.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Cool and gray today

Showers and 40s on Thursday

Could see frost this weekend

Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler. Highs will only reach the mid-50s.

Highs tomorrow likely won’t make it out of the 40s.

With mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures, sprinkles/ showers will just add insult to injury.

There’s a First Alert to give you a heads up that tomorrow won’t be the weather we’ve gotten used to.

The rain won’t likely be heavy, but it will be just enough to slow you down at times. The higher elevations could see snow showers in the morning. Accumulations should be light and above 3,500 ft in elevation.

Things should clear out on Thursday night.

That could end up being our coldest night with the best chance for frost as lows fall to the mid-30s. Friday will still be cool, but we at least make it past the 50-degree mark. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

At this time last year, we were in the 80s, and now the 40s this year. Well, neither is normal.

We were actually in the low 80s last Monday too. We can be all over the map in the spring and fall in the Carolinas.

Today’s average high is 67 degrees. The average low is 43 degrees. That means tomorrow’s high of 49 degrees will be just barely above the average low.

We’re going from the 40s tomorrow to the 70s early next week.

This is the transition season when the jet stream is moving from a position farther north to a position farther south. (That’s what allows the cold air to dip in from Canada.) It’s a process as we change seasons.

The weekend is looking cool and mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and the mid-60s on Sunday.

Lows aren’t looking quite as cool as they were yesterday with lows falling to the upper 30s for the Charlotte area and mid-30s for the Foothills.

The mountains will still be pretty chilly with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

By next week, the roller coaster continues. Highs will be back to the low 70s.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

