CMPD searching for suspect who woman says forced her into car before being sexually assaulted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are requesting the public’s help in finding a suspect in a sexual assault investigation that occurred on Halloween.

On Oct. 31 around 5 a.m., a female victim told police that she was getting into her vehicle at 1700 Ethel Guest Lane in north Charlotte when a man approached her from behind and forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspect then allegedly drove the victim to an unknown location, sexually assaulted her and then forced her to exit the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male in his late 20′s to early 30′s with an ‘average’ build. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie. He drives a four-door black Dodge Charger.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives are actively investigating this case and ask anyone in the community with information about the suspect or this case to contact Detective Murphy immediately at 704-353-1744.

