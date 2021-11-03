NC DHHS Flu
Carolina Panthers superstar RB Christian McCaffrey designated to return from injury

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are ready to see their superstar running back at practice again after designating Christian McCaffrey to return from injured reserve.

This starts the 21-day window for McCaffrey to begin practicing as he returns from his injuries. The team can then make the decision to activate him at any time during that window.

McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve in Week 6 after his previous hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 didn’t respond well to practice.

The Panthers will be able to watch him practice this week to see if he’s able to play against the Patriots.

McCaffrey signed a 4 year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers in 2020.

