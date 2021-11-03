NC DHHS Flu
Medic: Burn victim suffers life-threatening injuries in northeast Charlotte

Medic says it happened near Graham Street and Plymouth Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was burned in an incident early Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Medic says it happened near Graham Street and Plymouth Avenue.

That’s off North Tryon Street.

According to Medic, the person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

WBTV is working to learn more information about what happened.

