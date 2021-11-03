Medic: Burn victim suffers life-threatening injuries in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was burned in an incident early Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Medic says it happened near Graham Street and Plymouth Avenue.

That’s off North Tryon Street.

According to Medic, the person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

