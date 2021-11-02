NC DHHS Flu
‘This is very nice’: 2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner sees new home for first time

Frederick Voss of Charlotte is soft-spoken and humble but says he is so grateful to be this year's winner.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home just outside of Monroe recently got to see their new home in person.

Frederick Voss of Charlotte is soft-spoken and humble but says he is so grateful to be this year’s winner.

“I didn’t know what to expect. This is very nice,” Voss said.

The 76-year-old said his wife died about a year-and-a-half ago. Voss has lived in north Charlotte for about 25 years, so he says he’s not sure yet if he’ll move into the Union County home.

However, Voss says he has been buying tickets for the Dream Home campaign since it started and intends to continue to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital because of how the hospital financially supports children and their families through treatment.

“Family is probably what helped people over from illness so I think that’s the biggest thing,” Voss said. “I know they do a lot of good work but that’s the one thing that really helps the child at St. Jude and also helps the family.”

Voss still has some time to decide what he’s going to do. He says he’s gotten everything in line to move forward with the home.

In the meantime, the Dream Home team and Jeff Newton are busy securing a lot for next year’s Dream Home.

