NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Ran out of treats and give out tricks,’ neighbor says after parents find metal tacks in kids’ trick-or-treat bag

Police said it’s a reminder to always check your children’s trick-or-treat bags before they dig into them
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of children got dressed up in costumes Sunday evening, went door-to-door and asked for candy.

While trick-or-treating is a Halloween tradition, law enforcement officers made constant efforts to warn of safety.

In a Rock Hill community, metal tacks were found in some of the children’s trick-or-treat bags, according to our media partner CN2.

In a photo sent to CN2 by a mother in the Riverwalk community in Rock Hill, she had a hand full of paper fasteners.

She said they were found in her children’s candy.

The mother said other parents found the same thing in the same neighborhood.

“I would have never thought this would happen to me or little sister or nephew,” mother Marie Smith said. “It just shows you what the world has come to. I thought we had good people in this world, I guess you are going to have to be cautious and stand by their side when they go trick or treating.”

Rock Hill police went to that home, CN2 reports.

The incident report says the homeowner told them she, “Ran out of treats and gave out tricks.”

Police said it’s a reminder to always check your children’s trick-or-treat bags before they dig into them.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials

Latest News

CDC to vote on Pfizer vaccine for children
CDC to vote on Pfizer vaccine for children
Parents find tacks in children's trick-or-treat bags
Parents find tacks in children's trick-or-treat bags
A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according...
N.C. school bus driver dies when bus overturns with students onboard
Spencer Police participated in the National Night Out celebration in August.
Pending town board approval, Spencer to contract with Rowan Sheriff to alleviate officer shortage