Police ask public for help searching for missing Matthews teenager

Matthews missing person
Matthews missing person(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Matthews on Tuesday.

Ivy Valentina Lepino, is described as a Hispanic female, about 4 feet, 10 inches or 5-feet tall, and weighing about 89 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-847-5555

