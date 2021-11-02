Police ask public for help searching for missing Matthews teenager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Matthews on Tuesday.

Ivy Valentina Lepino, is described as a Hispanic female, about 4 feet, 10 inches or 5-feet tall, and weighing about 89 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-847-5555

