NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘People. places. nature.’; Re-imagining University City as organizations share vision plan for future growth

The University City vision plan gives you easy access to all the stores you love while also being close to greenery.
The University City vision plan gives you easy access to all the stores you love while also...
The University City vision plan gives you easy access to all the stores you love while also being close to greenery.(University City Partners)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - University City - the area known for UNC Charlotte and neighborhood communities - is evolving and University City Partners wants to help guide its future growth.

Think urban landscape - meets nature.

The University City vision plan gives you easy access to all the stores you love while also being close to greenery.

“I’ve got to say that I don’t think anywhere in Charlotte will change like we will in the next 20 years,” said Tobe Holmes with University City Partners.

University City Partners is an economic development organization. They created the University City vision plan called, “Connecting: People. Places. Nature.”

“We’re working on several other concepts like shuttle services and on-demand transportation so that people have other ways to get around,” Holmes said.

The University City vision plan has four focus areas.

The vision calls for urban transit-oriented development and for building a downtown around the JW Clay Station with easy access around North Tryon Street.

It also calls for providing 21st-century mobility.

“Urban development will very much land right on the light rail corridor and around our four light rail stations,” Holmes said.

It’s focused on building character and culture, as well as a greenbelt for biking, recreation, and easy access.

“Maybe gives you a place to sit or a piece of public art to admire in the process,” Holmes said.

“The goal for the University City vision plan is to take us into the future that gets us out of our cars and onto bikes, gives us places to walk, makes walking safer. It also lets us understand that the transit corridor will drastically change University City and we have to invest in that change,” Holmes said.

University City Partners put this plan out there. This will guide projects going on now through 2040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Officials say Hannah Elizabeth Canupp was found at a friend’s house in Forrest City where she...
Missing China Grove woman found safe at friend’s house in Forrest City
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar

Latest News

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in...
Man accused in murder of 15-year-old in shooting near Southside Park in Charlotte
Charlotte Bilingual Preschool has 126 students enrolled this year.
Central Piedmont Community College partnering with bilingual preschool for certifications, getting more bilingual staff in classrooms
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
‘Sierra Call’
‘Sierra calls’ create headaches for short-staffed first responders during non-emergency medical calls