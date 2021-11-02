Pending town board approval, Spencer to contract with Rowan Sheriff to alleviate officer shortage

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Spencer will likely begin paying the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for deputies to help cover patrol shifts. Three patrol officers and a sergeant have recently resigned from the Spencer Police Department.

“Our staffing levels are low,” said Town Manager Peter Franzese. “They (deputies) would cover shifts temporarily while we build back our staffing.”

The Rowan County Commission approved its part of the plan on Monday night. Under the terms of the agreement, the Town of Spencer will pay deputies at 1.5 times their regular hourly rate for each hour worked, regardless of the number of hours worked for the sheriff’s office . Deputies working in Spencer would also receive a $300 bonus for working 40 hours in a 14-day period, and a $150 bonus for working at least eight hours on Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Spencer will pay Rowan County $50 for each hour of service. That money will cover associated costs, including the salary and benefits, vehicle, gas, uniform, and equipment.

“We appreciate the sheriff and the county’s assistance to keep our shifts covered,” Franzese added. “We are doing all we can to build up our staffing.”

The Spencer Town Board will likely approve the agreement at its meeting on Tuesday, November 9.

Those interested in learning about a career with the Spencer Police Department can see more information here.

