North Carolina congressional redistricting maps clear one legislative chamber

Redistricting plans that enlarge North Carolina’s congressional delegation and retool the state House seats have now each cleared one legislative chamber.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) -

The House voted along party lines Tuesday for a map that redraws the chamber’s 120 districts, which are based on population changes recorded in the 2020 census.

In a 67-49 vote, the House voted for the new district maps for that chamber. The Senate also voted 27-22 in approval.

If they withstand litigation, the new boundaries should keep Republicans in a good position to retain the majority they’ve held since 2011.

The full Senate also approved a new congressional plan that would seat 14 U.S. House members from the state.

Democrats and outside analysis predict that Republicans could win at least 10 of those seats.

Last week, several civil rights groups filed a lawsuit challenging the North Carolina Legislature’s process for drawing new state House and Senate voting maps. The lawsuit challenges state legislators’ “refusal to include racial data in its redistricting criteria” in the state before considering map proposals.

Earlier Tuesday, a Senate committee also approved recommended districts for the chamber’s 50 seats. Floor debate on this mostly GOP-drawn plan is expected Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBTV contributed to this story.

