NC Transportation Museum receives Humanities Council grant

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N. C. Transportation Museum has been awarded a $5,032 American Rescue Plan Humanities Operating Support Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council.

North Carolina Humanities recently granted pandemic response and recovery funding to 90 organizations around North Carolina to support their operational costs and restart or create new humanities programs to reconnect communities.

Funding received by the N.C. Transportation Museum will be used to digitize and transcribe 12 reels of interviews with former employees of Spencer Shops, which were conducted in the 1970s. Digitization will allow the museum to make the interviews available to the public, and transcription will address accessibility for those who are hearing impaired. This project will improve long-term preservation and provide public accessibility for historical significance and research of employee oral interviews of Southern Railways’ Spencer Shops.

Spencer Shops, one of the largest locomotive repair facilities for steam locomotives in the south, played a critical role in the development of the town of Spencer, the city of Salisbury, and Rowan County. It became a way of life for many in the community. Today, only a small amount of Spencer Shops employees are living. Numerous family members of former Spencer Shop workers remain in the community. Ties to the community are strong, and it is critical that artifacts be preserved and shared. The museum frequently receives correspondence from local, regional, and national visitors who share their stories of a family member who worked at Spencer Shops. Several former Spencer Shops workers have volunteered their time in helping to restore rail artifacts for exhibit at the museum.

“We are grateful to be one of the organizations North Carolina Humanities selected for this grant funding,” said Kelly Alexander, executive director of the N.C. Transportation Museum. “The oral employee interviews provide a key resource into the daily lives, the work, and the culture of railroad workers in Spencer, along with the history of Southern Railways’ Spencer Shops. Making these oral histories available to the public will provide an additional resource of personal experiences to the community and beyond.”

Funding for North Carolina Humanities American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants was provided to North Carolina Humanities by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress, and signed by President Biden in March 2021. North Carolina Humanities www.nchumanities.org is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

