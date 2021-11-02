NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. school bus driver dies when bus overturns with students onboard

Tina Gordon, 53, has been part of the Henderson County Public School family for 10 years
A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according...
A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according to the school district.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according to the school district.

The district said the bus flipped over just before 7 a.m. off of Green River Road.

Tina Gordon, 53, died at the scene. Her cause of death is not known at this time.

Gordon had been part of the HCPS Family for 10 years, according to the district.

The district said four students from East Henderson High and Flat Rock Middle School were on the bus at the time it flipped.

The students were taken to the hospital for observation and evaluation, the district said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol, EMS, and HCPS staff responded to the scene, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials

Latest News

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir
A Gaston County woman recently won $200,000 on a Double Cash Doubler ticket.
Gaston County woman wins $200K playing scratch-off lottery ticket
Funding received by the N.C. Transportation Museum will be used to digitize and transcribe 12...
NC Transportation Museum receives Humanities Council grant
Donnie Loftis, chairman of CaroMont Health’s board and former Gaston County commissioners...
NC Democrats walk out to protest Republican, who said he was at Jan. 6 insurrection, joining House
A statue recognizing Civil Rights leader Julius L. Chambers was unveiled and dedicated Saturday.
Statue honoring Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of History