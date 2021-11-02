NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NC Democrats walk out to protest Republican, who said he was at Jan. 6 insurrection, joining House

Donnie Loftis, chairman of CaroMont Health’s board and former Gaston County commissioners...
Donnie Loftis, chairman of CaroMont Health’s board and former Gaston County commissioners chairman.(CaroMont Health via The Charlotte Observer | CaroMont Health via The Charlotte Observer)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Dozens of North Carolina House Democrats left the chamber when Republicans seated a new member who has said he was just outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection in January.

All but a handful of Democratic caucus members left their desks for the exits as Rep. Donnie Loftis of Gaston County took the oath of office Monday evening.

Incoming NC House member says he was at January Capitol riot

The former Gaston County commissioner and Army veteran was chosen by local Republican activists this week to succeed the late Rep. Dana Bumgardner.

He says he was peacefully exercising his First Amendment rights, had no involvement in the rioting and categorically condemns the storming of the Capitol.

At least one Democrat said Loftis’ rally participation crossed the line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials

Latest News

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir
A Gaston County woman recently won $200,000 on a Double Cash Doubler ticket.
Gaston County woman wins $200K playing scratch-off lottery ticket
Funding received by the N.C. Transportation Museum will be used to digitize and transcribe 12...
NC Transportation Museum receives Humanities Council grant
A statue recognizing Civil Rights leader Julius L. Chambers was unveiled and dedicated Saturday.
Statue honoring Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of History