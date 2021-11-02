Mecklenburg Co. receives first shipment of children COVID-19 vaccines, still waiting for full approval

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Department received its first shipment of kid-sized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

The county received 13,500 doses in the first shipment for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

“This delivery marks an exciting milestone in our community’s fight against COVID-19,” Mecklenburg County health officials said.

While the vaccines received FDA emergency use authorization, the county is awaiting final recommendations and approval from the CDC, which is anticipated within the next 24 hours.

In the meantime, health officials are working to distribute the vaccine to vaccine providers to begin administration as soon as possible.

