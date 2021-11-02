NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg Co. receives first shipment of children COVID-19 vaccines, still waiting for full approval

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Department received its first shipment of kid-sized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

The county received 13,500 doses in the first shipment for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

“This delivery marks an exciting milestone in our community’s fight against COVID-19,” Mecklenburg County health officials said.

While the vaccines received FDA emergency use authorization, the county is awaiting final recommendations and approval from the CDC, which is anticipated within the next 24 hours.

In the meantime, health officials are working to distribute the vaccine to vaccine providers to begin administration as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Officials say Hannah Elizabeth Canupp was found at a friend’s house in Forrest City where she...
Missing China Grove woman found safe at friend’s house in Forrest City
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar

Latest News

CMS board members won’t answer questions about student suspended after reporting sexual assault
CMS board members won’t answer questions about student suspended after reporting sexual assault
Eight-year-old Grayson Osborne was a leader on the Hiddenite Elementary team. His life was...
Football players honor 8-year-old teammate who was killed in accidental pellet gun shooting
RAW: CMS board members won’t answer questions about student suspended after reporting sexual...
RAW: CMS board members won’t answer questions about student suspended after reporting sexual assault
Matthews missing person
Police ask public for help searching for missing Matthews teenager