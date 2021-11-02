NC DHHS Flu
Man accused in murder of 15-year-old in shooting near Southside Park in Charlotte

Detectives have charged 18-year-old Dametrius Hilliard for the murder of 15-year-old Daliamontray Decarlo Strothers Jr.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is accused in the murder of a 15-year-old who was shot to death in south Charlotte in October.

Detectives have charged 18-year-old Dametrius Hilliard for the murder of 15-year-old Daliamontray Decarlo Strothers Jr.

Hilliard has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Griffith Street and Fairwood Avenue, which is near Southside Park, at 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12.

15-year-old dies following shooting near Southside Park in Charlotte, authorities say

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 14, the teen, identified as 15-year-old Daliamontray Decarlo Strothers Jr., was pronounced dead at Atrium Main due to injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

As a result of continued investigation, CMPD detectives identified Hilliard as the suspect in this case, and warrants were issued for his arrest. 

On Nov. 2, Hilliard was located and arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and three counts of shooting into occupied dwelling.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

