Horse on NC’s Outer Banks dies after drinking contaminated water

COROLLA, N.C. (WBTV) – A horse on North Carolina’s Outer Banks died last week after drinking contaminated water, officials said.

A post on the Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s Facebook page says eight-year-old Taco was one of the more recognizable horses in the herd, standing out from the crowd due to a large lump that had been on his hip since he was around 2 years old.

“Our vet has determined that Taco died from consuming contaminated water,” the post states. “He is the fourth horse in the last two years that we’ve lost due to bacteria or other contaminants in the water.”

The group said it has collected water from various locations in Taco’s territory and will send it out for testing. That will indicate the presence of contaminants like e.Coli and salmonella.

“Unfortunately, there is not much we can do to rid the water of bacteria, but having this information on hand at least gives us an idea of which areas might be more problematic than others,” members of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said.

The post ended with “Rest free and easy, Taco,” along with a broken heart emoji.

