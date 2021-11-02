Good Question: How much exercise does your dog need?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How often do you walk your dog?

It’s starting to get a little chillier out and the sun is setting earlier.

You might not want to go outside in the evenings to take your dog for a walk.

So, do you have to walk your dog every day?

Good Question.

Here’s what we found.

The big picture: it’s OK to skip once in a while. However, your dog should be getting regular exercise.

If a dog doesn’t get enough exercise, it can lead to them getting bored which turns into bad behavior.

Taking walks is also good for their overall health, mental stimulation, socializing and training.

But how much exercise do they need?

According to Rover - the dog walking company - most dogs need about 30 minutes to two hours of exercise per day.

It says, generally, that breaks down to at least one 30-minute walk per day, but preferably twice.

Younger dogs have more energy so they need to exercise more.

Other dogs may have arthritis or get tired more easily, so they don’t need as much.

And certain breeds need more exercise.

Breeds like border collies and Labrador retrievers should be getting two hours.

Smaller dogs like Pomeranians and Maltese need about 30 minutes. So, you’ll want to just bundle up and take the dog out.

If it’s really too cold, there are some ways to get dog exercise indoors.

According to Pet Finder, you can play fetch in a long hallway or on a stairway, or find some ways to give your dog some mental stimulation, maybe bring them somewhere new or give them a puzzle.

