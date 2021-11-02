Gastonia man charged with felony sex crimes with minors

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 35-year-old man was charged with sex crimes with minors in Gaston County, according to police.

Police say James Rolland Starr Jr., from Gastonia, has been charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The charges stem from an investigation and report made to police by the mother of the victims after they reported the assault, police say.

Starr was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail without bond.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

