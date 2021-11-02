Gaston County woman wins $200K playing scratch-off lottery ticket

This article has 185 words with a read time of approximately 55 seconds.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gaston County woman’s $5 scratch-off led to a $200,000 top prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Elizabeth Smith, of Lowell, stopped at the Kingsway on West Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia and bought the Double Cash Doubler ticket.

“When I saw that $200,000 I started going crazy,” she said of her win.

Smith claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501, lottery officials said.

The winner said she plans on buying a home for her family.

Gaston County has seen some big lottery winners in recent days.

Also on Friday, a Gastonia man collected his prize after winning $1 million playing a Spectacular Riches scratch-off on his way to work.

The father of two immediately went home to share the good news with his wife and then went to work, his winning ticket stowed in his car dashboard under lock and key, lottery officials said.

