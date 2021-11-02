NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gaston County woman wins $200K playing scratch-off lottery ticket

“When I saw that $200,000 I started going crazy,” she said of her win.
A Gaston County woman recently won $200,000 on a Double Cash Doubler ticket.
A Gaston County woman recently won $200,000 on a Double Cash Doubler ticket.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 185 words with a read time of approximately 55 seconds.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gaston County woman’s $5 scratch-off led to a $200,000 top prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Elizabeth Smith, of Lowell, stopped at the Kingsway on West Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia and bought the Double Cash Doubler ticket.

“When I saw that $200,000 I started going crazy,” she said of her win.

Smith claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501, lottery officials said.

The winner said she plans on buying a home for her family.

Gaston County has seen some big lottery winners in recent days.

Also on Friday, a Gastonia man collected his prize after winning $1 million playing a Spectacular Riches scratch-off on his way to work.

Related: Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work

The father of two immediately went home to share the good news with his wife and then went to work, his winning ticket stowed in his car dashboard under lock and key, lottery officials said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials

Latest News

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir
Funding received by the N.C. Transportation Museum will be used to digitize and transcribe 12...
NC Transportation Museum receives Humanities Council grant
Donnie Loftis, chairman of CaroMont Health’s board and former Gaston County commissioners...
NC Democrats walk out to protest Republican, who said he was at Jan. 6 insurrection, joining House
A statue recognizing Civil Rights leader Julius L. Chambers was unveiled and dedicated Saturday.
Statue honoring Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of History