Former Duke and NBA basketball star Ricky Price motivating staff at elementary school in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former standout basketball player for Duke University and several NBA teams will be motivating staff members at Isenberg Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday.

Ricky Price is an athletic trainer, motivational speaker and team building coach. His visit culminates with the Rowan-Salisbury Schools focus on “Wildly Important Goals, Scorecards, and Lead Measures” found in The 4 Disciplines of Execution , by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey and Jim Huling.

Price will host two groups of faculty and staff for team-building activities. The morning group will begin at 8:30am and the afternoon group will share in the experience beginning at 12:30pm. All members of the Isenberg family will participate (including Cafeteria Staff and all other supports).

“Since Isenberg is experiencing a leadership transition, and the district is moving towards the team approach to our goals --we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to zero in on our focus while capitalizing on our strengths with more genuine purpose,” said Isenberg Assistant Principal Davian L. Ellison. “Plus, it’s in keeping with the district’s direction.”

This event is a culmination of the most recent sports themed faculty meeting where the team discussed current performance while focusing on the direction and next steps through a PowerPoint presentation where the following areas were discussed and/or developed:

Tailgating: Agenda, Developing Norms

Draft Picks: New Employees

Pep Talk: The “Glows”: What We are Doing Well

Strength Training : Professional Development/ PLCs

Stats: Current Scores, Data

Next Play: Strategies to Improve Data

Strategic Play: Committee Assignments, MTSS and Student Services

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.