NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former Duke and NBA basketball star Ricky Price motivating staff at elementary school in Salisbury

Ricky Price became 1 of 75 players in Duke history to score 1,000 career points.
Ricky Price became 1 of 75 players in Duke history to score 1,000 career points.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former standout basketball player for Duke University and several NBA teams will be motivating staff members at Isenberg Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday.

Ricky Price is an athletic trainer, motivational speaker and team building coach.  His visit culminates with the Rowan-Salisbury Schools focus on “Wildly Important Goals, Scorecards, and Lead Measures” found in The 4 Disciplines of Execution, by Chris McChesney, Sean Covey and Jim Huling.

Price will host two groups of faculty and staff for team-building activities.  The morning group will begin at 8:30am and the afternoon group will share in the experience beginning at 12:30pm. All members of the Isenberg family will participate (including Cafeteria Staff and all other supports).

“Since Isenberg is experiencing a leadership transition, and the district is moving towards the team approach to our goals --we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to zero in on our focus while capitalizing on our strengths with more genuine purpose,” said Isenberg Assistant Principal Davian L. Ellison. “Plus, it’s in keeping with the district’s direction.”

This event is a culmination of the most recent sports themed faculty meeting where the team discussed current performance while focusing on the direction and next steps through a PowerPoint presentation where the following areas were discussed and/or developed:

  • Tailgating:  Agenda, Developing Norms
  • Draft Picks: New Employees
  • Pep Talk:  The “Glows”: What We are Doing Well
  • Strength Training:  Professional Development/ PLCs
  • Stats: Current Scores, Data
  • Next Play: Strategies to Improve Data
  • Strategic Play: Committee Assignments, MTSS and Student Services

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials

Latest News

A number of local races will be decided on Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY: Polls open in the Carolinas as several municipal races taking place
Frederick Voss recently got to see his new home in Union County in person.
‘This is very nice’: 2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner sees new home for first time
Hannah Canupp was last seen on Mitchell Avenue.
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered China Grove woman
Rudy Brown graduated from South Rowan in 2006, excelling in academics and sports. He graduated...
Fall Festival weekend at Almond Farm to provide funds for Rudy Brown family