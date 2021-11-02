For the first time in a very long time, Salisbury residents are directly electing a mayor

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Election Day across the Carolinas for local municipal races, and in Salisbury, for the first time in generations, voters are getting to select who will serve as mayor. Salisbury has always had a mayor, but voters didn’t always get to vote for that position.

In the past the top city council vote-getter had the option of being the mayor, but this year, it’s a specific election, and one that most folks here wanted to see.

Clifton Thomas is a Vietnam era veteran, and he didn’t take casting a vote lightly. He cast his vote at the City Park precinct on Tuesday.

“If I don’t vote, then I’m cheating our government, both municipal, country, federal, out of getting things done for the people,” Thomas said.

And listening in as he spoke with congressional candidate Scott Huffman, working the polls for local Democrats, it was clear that Clifton Thomas was glad to be able to vote for the office of mayor.

“Thank God we’re finally going to vote for a mayor,” Thomas said.

Incumbent Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander says the campaign has been a good one.

“The public had sort of demanded a look at it, they voted 60-40 to go with them selecting the mayor and knowing who they were selecting as mayor,” Alexander said. “I think we’ve all worked very hard and done a good job in terms of making it about issues rather than about tearing anyone down and that makes me happy.”

Challenger and former mayor Al Heggins agreed with Alexander’s assessment, to a point…

“Well, I think we have remained focused on the issues,” Heggins said. “I think she has; I know that I have certainly remained focused on the issues, unfortunately I think there have been some spectators who have not remained focused on the issues and have engaged in language that is unkind and uncomfortable and I’ve been the recipient of some of that.”

Issues for voters on Tuesday in Salisbury included crime, firefighter pay, and new business development. In a candidate’s forum held two weeks ago, Alexander discussed her leadership during the challenges the city faced through the pandemic. She also said she is committed to increasing funding for Salisbury Police.

Heggins mentioned her experience as mayor and as a council member, and said the mayor should be someone who would “align Salisbury’s valued traditions with forward-thinking vision.”

Turnout was steady through early afternoon on Tuesday; early voting was ahead of the pace of the 2019 municipal election. Voter Antonio Parker thinks the mayor’s race may be the reason.

“I’m glad that we’re doing it that way this year, I think it’s a great idea, I think that’s the way we should keep it going,” Parker said.

