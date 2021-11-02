NC DHHS Flu
The first frost is possible by this weekend!

First Alert Weather: Temps are taking a sharp downward turn!
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be the last average day we will see for a while.

Temps are taking a sharp downward turn!

  • Last mild day
  • Cool, damp Thursday
  • 30s by the weekend!

Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

This afternoon will be in the upper 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy but there’s no chance for rain.

Tomorrow will be much different!

With variably cloudy skies, we will struggle to make it to the mid-50s. There’s just a small chance for a few late-day showers.

The better shower chance arrives on Thursday. That’s when we have our next First Alert.

It won’t be heavy rain - but just enough to be a nuisance.

Plus, it will be cool with highs staying in the upper 40s. The mountains could even get a light wintry mix in the morning.

The highest elevations could get light accumulations.

Friday and Saturday will be dry but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The bigger story will be the low temperatures. Even Charlotte could see frost Saturday and Sunday morning.

The higher elevations will likely see a hard freeze this weekend.

Be thinking about bringing in the plants for the season!

Sunday’s highs will be back in the low 60s and it will be dry.

Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend!

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

