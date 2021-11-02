First Alert: Mild Tuesday before cold temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is the last mild day for a while. We could get frost by the weekend.

Mild today

First Alert for Thursday showers

Frost possible this weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Today will be the last average day for a while. We will reach the upper 60s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be much different! With variably cloudy skies, we will struggle to make it to the mid-50s. There’s just a small chance for a few late-day showers. The better shower chance arrives on Thursday. That’s when we have our next First Alert. It won’t be heavy rain but just enough to be a nuisance. Plus, it will be cool with highs staying in the upper 40s. The mountains could even get a light winter mix in the morning. The highest elevations could get light accumulations.

Friday and Saturday will be dry but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The bigger story will be the low temperatures. Even Charlotte could see frost Saturday and Sunday morning. The higher elevations will likely see a hard freeze this weekend. Be thinking about bringing in the plants for the season!

The higher elevations will likely see a hard freeze this weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Sunday’s highs will be back in the low 60s and it will be dry.

Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend!

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.