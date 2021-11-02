Fall Festival weekend at Almond Farm to provide funds for Rudy Brown family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All proceeds from Fall Festival activities at Almond Farm, LLC, next weekend will be donated to the family of Zacharay “Rudy” Brown to help with medical bills. Rudy Brown, 33, died Oct. 23 of COVID.

Rudy Brown, of Salisbury, and his wife, Kayla, and Cori Almond were high school friends at South Rowan High School. Cori and her husband, Zack, own and operate the farm, located at 5180 U.S. Hwy 601, Concord.

Rudy Brown was hospitalized and died one week before he was eligible for health benefits from his employer. He was the father of three children: Silas, 5; Titus, 3, and Prezleigh, 8 months. His wife of seven years, Kayla, is pregnant with their fourth child.

Cori Almond describes Rudy as “a true light in the community who always seemed to bring out the best in people.”

Fall Festival activities at the farm are scheduled Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The fall festival features a four-acre corn maze and two smaller corn mazes, an opportunity to feed farm animals, wagon rides, a produce stand, Sandy’s Sand Land with toy trucks, loaders, and backhoes; a corn box, tether ball, swings, giant Jenga, Hoola Horses and more.

Tickets are $12 with children under 2 admitted free. Tickets must be purchased at the farm. “Zack and I have always tried to use the farm as a platform to help families as much as we can,” said Cori Almond. More information can be found at almondfarmproduce.com or by calling 704.793.1746.

Rudy Brown graduated from South Rowan in 2006, excelling in academics and sports. He graduated from UNC-Pembrook, where he played baseball and earned a degree in

Sports Science. He pitched three seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization, and in Concord, he was a pitching coach at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

His funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 30, at Morning Star Baptist Church, Cleveland, where he was a member.

Friends, colleagues, and his high school, college, and pro baseball teammates have established the “4 Rudy Project” (4rudyproject.org) to provide an educational trust for his children, the Brown Children’s Trust, and to provide funds for hospital bills, mortgage, and general support of the family.

