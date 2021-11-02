ELECTION DAY: Polls open at 6:30 a.m. in N.C. as several municipal races will be decided

This article has 291 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 27 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s Election Day in many area cities and towns.

While there are not any state or federal races on the ballot, many places will elect local leaders Tuesday.

DECISION 2021: Election results from Tuesday’s local races

In North Carolina, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. As long as voters are in line by 7:30 Tuesday night, they can still cast a ballot. N.C. voters do not need a photo ID and they can request curbside voting if they have trouble getting into any of the polling places.

For those who have any questions about COVID-19 safety, they can also reach out to the N.C. State Board of Elections Office. Same-day registration is not available.

To find a polling place, use the Polling Place Search.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 p.m.

For those who voted absentee and are returning a ballot by personal delivery, ballots must be given to the county voter registration office by 7 p.m.

Officials ask that voters make sure to sign the voter’s oath. In S.C, voters do need their ID for Tuesday’s elections. That could be a driver’s license, a passport and military ID, among others.

For more information, go to the S.C. Election Commission’s website.

The mayoral race in Salisbury is one of several races WBTV is following. Republican Karen Alexander and Democrat Al Heggins are vying for the top spot.

Alexander is a city council member and Heggins is the mayor pro tem. She was also the first black woman elected to city council.

WBTV is also following the race for mayor in Huntersville. Mayor pro-tem Melinda Bales is running against Jill Swain. Swain previously served as Huntersville’s mayor from 2007 to 2015.

One of them will replace outgoing Mayor John Aneralla.

