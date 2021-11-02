Convicted felon arrested on new felony weapon and drug charges by deputies in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon with an extensive and violent criminal history has been arrested on new felony charges.

On Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. According to the report, Donnell Deangelo Adkins, 33, was found to be operating the vehicle without a license.

Rowan Sheriff’s K-9 Halo was requested to assist with the traffic stop. A positive alert for the presence of narcotics was given by K-9 Halo.

During the course of the roadside investigation, Adkins was asked to step out of his vehicle for a probable cause search of the vehicle. Investigators say that once Adkins stepped out of the vehicle, he attempted to flee the scene and resist arrest.

Adkins was placed on the ground, where he was then placed in handcuffs. During a pat-down search, a .40 caliber pistol was found. The pistol was later determined to be stolen. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 285 grams of suspected marijuana was located in the trunk.

Before being taken to jail, Adkins was also found to be in possession of 5 grams of suspected oxycodone.

Adkins was charged with the following: resist arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, drug possession, drug trafficking by transport, drug trafficking by possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adkins received a $150,000 secured bond, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Adkins is listed as Project Safe Violent Criminal Offender and has an extensive criminal history with convictions including: assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of cocaine, resisting police, possession of a stolen firearm, and drug possession.

