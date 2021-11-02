Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The effects of a labor shortage are being felt across the board. Companies need to hire qualified workers but few jobs are being filled.

The latest numbers from the state department of commerce show North Carolina’s unemployment rate is 4.2% - down from 7.3% from the same time last year - still 200,000 people are out of work.

A career fair in Charlotte Tuesday was a visual representation of what nearly every industry is feeling right now.

Five companies set up booths ready to hire workers and only two people came through looking for a job while WBTV was there.

Dustin Jones drove from Indian Trail to hunt for a new job.

“I’m looking for something that’s going to be able to maintain during the pandemic if we do a shutdown again, so a lot of different options. Right now I’m looking for something in a CDL or something at a desk,” Jones said.

Jones will likely have luck according to Kimberly Harris from the Career Center of the Southeast.

“It’s been a tough year, it’s been tough,” Harris said.

She said we are in the midst of a labor shortage and people aren’t rushing into their next job.

“Our career seekers, it’s a different mentality that we are working with. We are very proud of them, they’re asking questions they’ve never asked before, we’re encouraging that, they want to make smart choices,” Harris said.

The Career Center of the Southeast has 400 job openings just in Charlotte.

The holidays are expected to create an even bigger demand.

“Right now you’re seeing everything with logistics, with transportation, you know my clients are in the industry and there is a logistic shortage. You’re seeing it with the trucking industry, you’re seeing it with the boating everything that’s happened so they’ve been really hit,” Harris said.

Jones is confident that he will find his next gig. He left the career fair with a few leads and the job market ready to welcome him.

“This is a great time to look. People are very desperate to hire so as far as qualifying, there’s a lot of paid training on the job and a lot of new positions opening up,” Jones said. “So this is the best time to go job hunting – even if you have a job right now this is the best time to go out and look for a job.”

Meanwhile, Harris said companies are trying to catch up to give workers what they are looking for – better pay and benefits. Until that happens, she worries we could be dealing with the effects of this shortage.

