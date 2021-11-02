Central Piedmont Community College partnering with bilingual preschool for certifications, getting more bilingual staff in classrooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Staff shortages are on the rise across multiple industries including education.

The North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Council sent a survey out to 3,470 child care centers in the state. The organization says 1,269 responded and they found on average, child care centers are serving 7 fewer children than they did before the pandemic.

In addition, the survey showed that 1 in 10 centers are hiring lead teachers.

“Programs are in desperate need of qualified teachers, teachers who are able to work different hours for them, we know programs who are reducing their hours because they don’t have enough coverage to run a full day,” said Susan Butler-Staub the Early Childhood Education program chair at Central Piedmont Community College.

Butler-Staub and her staff offer a series of certificates and associates degrees in early childhood education.

She says they’ve seen increased enrollment since the summer semester. Butler-Staub says increased interest and enrollment couldn’t come at a better time considering the need for teachers.

“Students are really learning how to design and implement developmentally appropriate practices for young children, how to support children in their social and emotional development, how to be there for families, how to link families and their program to the community and really how to be a resource for families and for children,” Butler-Staub said.

Kids R Kids School Director Kristen Idacavage says they are also feeling the pinch.

“The pandemic has not only increased the need for qualified early childhood teachers and staff, but it has also increased attention and discussion around the topic of childcare and early education,” Idacavage said. “Many families have to choose between returning to the workforce or continuing to stay at home because of childcare needs/challenges.”

Charlotte Bilingual Preschool Executive Director Banu Valladares says they’ve been fortunate to not experience a significant shortage. Valladares says they have one opening that they’re temporarily filling, but on another hand, they’re actively recruiting from current and former families for bilingual staff.

“About 75 percent of people are still looking for somebody so other people have seen larger challenges than we’re seeing. We don’t see a lot of staff turnover, part of this is because we have been working with families building them into our workforce development plan,” Valladares said.

Valladares says they have 47 people from current families enrolled with Central Piedmont through Charlotte Bilignual’s “Family Program” which isn’t just adding to their qualifications but also filling the need for bilingual educators in other schools.

“We are inviting our teachers to take classes in their home language so that the learning is happening quickly and supplementing those classes with occupational ESL classes,” Valladares said.

Valladares says they also have a workforce development program where they are training parents to become substitute teachers in the Preschool Program or Early Learning Specialists in our ParentChild+ pilot.

“We’ve graduated about 45 families from one or two classes at CPCC in education and early education and we have hired about 17 teachers now that are former family members,” Valladares said.

Central Piedmont Community College is continuing to enroll students for its spring semester. For more information on the early childhood education program, click here.

